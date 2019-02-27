Donny "Drip" Leek, 66, of Vealmoor, died Sunday, February 24, 2019. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Nalley-Pickle & Welch Rosewood Chapel. He was born September 3, 1952 in Jacksboro. He had lived in Jacksboro, Orla, Pecos and Ft. Stockton before moving to Vealmoor in 1989. He had worked in the oil field since he was a young man. Donny enjoyed traveling. Survivors include his wife, Brenda McNeal Leek of Vealmoor; one son, Aaron Jeffrey Leek and wife, Janet; three daughters, Brandye Adams, Lauren Herrera and husband, David and Rachall Robinson of Houston; two sisters, Jeanette Carey of Prescott, AZ and Teresa Stafford and husband, Bobby of Wichita Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Leta Leek; his wife, Rita Kay Leek; and a brother-in-law, Bobby Carey. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-PIckle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019