Service Information Harper Funeral Home 2606 Southland Boulevard San Angelo , TX 76904 (325)-340-1850 Graveside service 3:30 PM Glenrest Cemetery Big Lake , TX

Doran "Neil" McLeod, beloved father, husband, brother and proud product of Pontotoc, Texas departed this world for his Heavenly home on January 1, 2020. Neil began the new year and eternity with his beloved parents Clarence and Dolly Odessa McLeod, brothers Marvin (Elizabeth), Carl (Nelda), sisters Paula Faye Bird (Leonard), and Bertha Delz (Frankie) and a host of beloved family awaiting him. He was born the youngest of 5 children on July 13, 1929. He married Ellen "LaVerne" Lord on December 25, 1951 in Kinder, LA. The couple moved to Midland in 1953 and Neil worked for Piggly Wiggly Grocery store for 13 years and completed his career as the Western Division Supervisor with Texas Electric Service Company (TXU). He retired at age 58, was an avid gardener and took great pride in maintaining his lush, green lawn. The family joined Kelview Heights Baptist Church in 1962. Neil was always a hard worker and set a great example for their three children. His motto in life was "Save your money!" Neil and LaVerne moved to assisted living in San Angelo on Nov. 1, 2018, probably because it was two hours closer to Pontotoc. Neil is survived by his wife of 68 years, LaVerne; his children Kyle McLeod (Levona) of Midland, Bobby McLeod (Melinda) of Joshua, and Vicki McLeod Joyce (Hal) of San Angelo. Six grandchildren: Scott McLeod (Teri) of Odessa; Beau McLeod (Cara) of Snyder; Steven McLeod of Midland; Laura Joyce Kohutek (Jeremy) of Murphy; Cole McLeod of Weatherford; Amy Joyce Miller (Daniel) of Marble Falls; 21 precious great-grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are Scott McLeod, Steven McLeod, Beau McLeod, Cole McLeod, Jeremy Kohutek and Daniel Miller. Neil's family would like to offer a special thanks to all of the caring staff at Brayden Park Assisted Living, his private sitters and the wonderful caregivers from Kindred Hospice. Graveside services will be at Glenrest Cemetery in Big Lake, TX on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. with Jill Fulgham officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to The or your . Family and friends can send online condolences at

