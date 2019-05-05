Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Burkhart. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Doris Irvin Burkhart passed away April 28, 2019. She was born July 5, 1928 in Hill County, TX to the late Paul and Fannie Irvin. Doris grew up in Itasca, TX and attended Hill County Jr. College. She moved to Midland and was a member of First Baptist Church. She married Printus Burkhart on March 29, 1956. They volunteered with Midland Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Department and ran the gift shop on Saturdays. They moved to Lubbock in 2000 and joined Highland Baptist Church. Printus Burkhart preceded her in death in 2004. Her faith in Jesus Christ sustained her and she has received her reward. Doris enjoyed water coloring, making cards and spending time with her family and friends. Her daughter Lori Burkhart survives her. I want to thank the staff at Carillon and Adams Assisted Living Community for their care. Doris supported the education department of the Smithsonian Institute. In lieu of flowers, we ask on behalf of Doris a donation be made in her honor to the Smithsonian Education at the address below: Smithsonian Education Smithsonian Institution In Care of : Flint Hamiliton MRC 508 PO BOX 37012 Washington DC 20013-7012

