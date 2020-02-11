Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Elaine Hughes. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Doris Elaine Hughes passed from this life on February 6, 2020. Elaine was born on November 21, 1937, on her Great Grandparents' farm south of Elmore City, OK to Harvie and Doris Wilson Childress. She attended grade school at Satterwhite, Pauls Valley, Beaty, and McCarty, OK, and graduated from Elmore City High School in Elmore City, OK. Elaine begin working at the young age of five. She ordered packets of flowers and vegetables and sold them to her neighbors. She also picked wild berries filling gallon syrup buckets which she carried in her little red wagon. When at the age of eight, her parents moved to the state of Washington to work in the apple orchards, Elaine cooked lunch for the family and cared for her three younger siblings. The family returned to OK where she picked cotton and pecans and continued to help care for her siblings. While in high school she worked as a secretary at her dad's business. While a sophomore in High School, Elaine met the love of her life, Jimmie Hughes, and they married in 1955. The couple gave birth to their only child, Robin, while living in Sooner City in Norman, OK where Jimmie was studying Petroleum Engineering. Upon graduating from OU, Jimmie went to work for Union Oil Company of California where he worked until he retired. Working for an oil company took Elaine and Jimmie to several different towns in Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas, including three moves to Midland. Elaine made lifelong friends in several places, especially Lovington, NM and Snyder, TX. Elaine owned the Bride Shop in Midland, TX in the 1980's and found fulfillment in helping brides prepare for their special day. Elaine and Jimmie moved to Horseshoe Bay, TX when Jimmie retired from Unocal. Elaine loved everything about Horseshoe Bay; her house, wildflowers, and feeding the birds and deer. Elaine was a gracious hostess, often inviting family and friends to visit and making each guest feel special. She was happy when those around her were happy. She was an excellent cook, always searching for new recipes and sharing them with her numerous friends. She loved her daily walks, playing golf, bridge and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners. She was truly a blessing to all who knew her. Elaine gave her life to the Lord Jesus as a young teenager at a revival service at a small country church in Fair Oak, Oklahoma and remained a committed Christian. Elaine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jimmie Hughes, daughter Robin Hughes both of Midland, TX, four sisters, Dora Chapman and Liann Childress of Elmore City, OK, Frankye Johnson (Don) of Valley View, TX, Carlma Scott of Maysville, OK, and brother Davon Childress (Merylon) of Paul's Valley, OK, as well as sisters-in law, Bobbie Presgrove of Comanche, OK and Donna Romine (Bill) of Guthrie, OK, and numerous nephews and nieces. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Doris Wilson Childress, and sisters, Gari Junelle and Donna Kay Childress. The family would like to thank the staff at Scharbauer Cottage, Manor Park for their dedicated and loving care of Elaine, as well as their special friends Butch and Sherry Ladd who have been the best friends anyone could ask for. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Doris Elaine Hughes passed from this life on February 6, 2020. Elaine was born on November 21, 1937, on her Great Grandparents' farm south of Elmore City, OK to Harvie and Doris Wilson Childress. She attended grade school at Satterwhite, Pauls Valley, Beaty, and McCarty, OK, and graduated from Elmore City High School in Elmore City, OK. Elaine begin working at the young age of five. She ordered packets of flowers and vegetables and sold them to her neighbors. She also picked wild berries filling gallon syrup buckets which she carried in her little red wagon. When at the age of eight, her parents moved to the state of Washington to work in the apple orchards, Elaine cooked lunch for the family and cared for her three younger siblings. The family returned to OK where she picked cotton and pecans and continued to help care for her siblings. While in high school she worked as a secretary at her dad's business. While a sophomore in High School, Elaine met the love of her life, Jimmie Hughes, and they married in 1955. The couple gave birth to their only child, Robin, while living in Sooner City in Norman, OK where Jimmie was studying Petroleum Engineering. Upon graduating from OU, Jimmie went to work for Union Oil Company of California where he worked until he retired. Working for an oil company took Elaine and Jimmie to several different towns in Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas, including three moves to Midland. Elaine made lifelong friends in several places, especially Lovington, NM and Snyder, TX. Elaine owned the Bride Shop in Midland, TX in the 1980's and found fulfillment in helping brides prepare for their special day. Elaine and Jimmie moved to Horseshoe Bay, TX when Jimmie retired from Unocal. Elaine loved everything about Horseshoe Bay; her house, wildflowers, and feeding the birds and deer. Elaine was a gracious hostess, often inviting family and friends to visit and making each guest feel special. She was happy when those around her were happy. She was an excellent cook, always searching for new recipes and sharing them with her numerous friends. She loved her daily walks, playing golf, bridge and cheering on the Oklahoma Sooners. She was truly a blessing to all who knew her. Elaine gave her life to the Lord Jesus as a young teenager at a revival service at a small country church in Fair Oak, Oklahoma and remained a committed Christian. Elaine is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jimmie Hughes, daughter Robin Hughes both of Midland, TX, four sisters, Dora Chapman and Liann Childress of Elmore City, OK, Frankye Johnson (Don) of Valley View, TX, Carlma Scott of Maysville, OK, and brother Davon Childress (Merylon) of Paul's Valley, OK, as well as sisters-in law, Bobbie Presgrove of Comanche, OK and Donna Romine (Bill) of Guthrie, OK, and numerous nephews and nieces. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Doris Wilson Childress, and sisters, Gari Junelle and Donna Kay Childress. The family would like to thank the staff at Scharbauer Cottage, Manor Park for their dedicated and loving care of Elaine, as well as their special friends Butch and Sherry Ladd who have been the best friends anyone could ask for. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close