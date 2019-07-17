Doris Jean Maloy, 79, of Midland, peacefully passed away July 12, 2019. A wake service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Road. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Lee Street Church of Christ, 101 N. Lee St. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. She is survived by her son, Jonathan Badger; daughter, Tequilla Massingill; two sisters; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 17, 2019