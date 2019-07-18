Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Jean Massingill Badger Maloy. View Sign Service Information Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5577 Wake 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N Lamesa Rd Midland , TX 79701 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Lee Street Church of Christ 101 N. Lee St View Map Send Flowers Notice

Doris Jean Massingill Badger Maloy, 79, of Midland, peacefully passed away July 12, 2019. A wake service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Road. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Lee Street Church of Christ, 101 N. Lee St. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Doris was born December 5, 1939 in Kosse, TX to her parents Louise Gentry Massingill Kelly and Floyd Massingill. She was the second of four daughters. Doris grew up in Dallas until the age of 13, when her family moved to Midland, TX. In Midland, she attended George Washington Carver Jr.-Sr. High School. She gave her life to Christ in her early adulthood and attended Northside Church of Christ and Eastside Church of Christ. Doris lived and worked in Midland, TX including positions at Conner's Grocery and Deli, and Texas Instruments before her retirement from Texas Instruments. After retirement, Doris returned to work for the families of Adam and Carol Wagner, and Duke and Julie Edwards. Doris enjoyed many activities throughout her life. She was an avid reader. She also enjoyed painting ceramics, gardening, embroidery and cross-stitch. She spent a lot of her free time at the Southeast Senior Center. She also participated in organizations like the Midland Black Federation Women's Club as well as the Bluebonnet chapter and Grand Amaranth chapter of the O.E.S. Doris is joining in heaven her mother Louise and father Floyd as well as her sister, Bobbie Johnson, and daughter Yvonne Goodwin. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Jonathan Badger, daughter Tequilla Massingill, sister Odessa (Bertrand) Taylor, and sister Mattie (Paul) Washington. She also leaves her grandson Winfred Massingill, grandson Jonathan Badger Jr., grandson, Joshua Badger, grandson Ricquan Goodwin, granddaughter J'Aliyah Badger, grandson Judah Massingill, and great-grandson Gregory Massingill. Doris also leaves a host of extended family and dear friends. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

