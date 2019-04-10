Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Lou Ann Haskell Brotherton. View Sign

Long-time Midland resident Doris Lou Ann Haskell Brotherton died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, April 5, 2019. Doris is survived by her children, Joan Brem and husband Henry, of Midland Texas; Jane Weldon of Midland Texas; Deborah Garner and husband DeWayne of Austin, Texas; Michael Brotherton and wife Maggie of Flint Texas; Patrick Brotherton of Lubbock Texas; and Jim Brotherton and wife Shannon of San Marcos Texas; special family members Brian Willette, Ginger Kooser and Warren Ricard; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Jim Haskell and wife Sandra of Hutchinson Kansas, sister Dixie Hager of Colorado Springs Colorado; and sister DeAnn Kitto of Redwood City, California; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her special and best friend of many years, Brenda Warren. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Brotherton; her parents James "Dutch" Haskell and Audrey Dunnan Haskell; a son-in-law, John Weldon; sister and brother-in-law Donna Stout and husband Dean; and brothers-in-law Art Kitto and Eldon Hager. What a glorious reunion with these loved ones Doris had - and surely John was playing a favorite song for her on his guitar! Doris was born on October 12, 1931, in Dodge City Kansas to James "Dutch" Haskell and Audrey Dunnan Haskell. She grew up in Dodge, and graduated from high school there. Some time after graduation she moved to San Diego to live close to her sisters. While in San Diego she met Donald, who was finishing his tour of duty in the Navy. After marrying in a quaint chapel in Mississippi, they resided in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where Donald resumed his college studies while Doris worked as a bookkeeper and teller for various companies. After graduation, Donald took a position with Getty Oil Company and the family moved to New Orleans briefly. In 1961, they were transferred to Midland. Doris was deeply committed to her children. She loved the activities the family enjoyed and participated in. She served as her children's scout leader at various times, and was an avid supporter of their band, choir and athletic activities. She especially enjoyed the many camping trips the family took, and made those trips a fun adventure in their 17 foot camping trailer for many years. In later years, Doris and Donald purchased a condo at South Padre Island spending as much time there as they could. They enjoyed hosting their children there, and made numerous good friends during many winter seasons. In 1977, Doris helped organize the Midland Women's Tennis Association, serving as a charter member and League President. Although she took up tennis later in life after her children's activities didn't keep her busy, she became an avid player. During her years in the MWTA, she made numerous tennis friends. She later trained for, and regularly participated as a tennis line judge and even the chair judge for various tennis tournaments. After many years with Getty Oil, Donald and Doris established an oil and gas exploration company, Brotherton Production. Donald was CEO and geologist while Doris was Vice President and Treasurer. Their partnership in their marriage and the business continued until Donald's death in 2012. At that time, Doris assumed the CEO title and duties and continued to manage the business until it's sale in 2016. She took great pride and satisfaction in the fact that she was able to successfully continue the business legacy, and her children are very proud of her hard work, dedication and success. Donald and Doris were long-time members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church. A funeral is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Ellis Funeral Home chapel. Pastor Raymond Revilla will officiate. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family would like to extend our thanks to the staff and physicians of Midland Memorial Hospital for their excellent care during Doris' hospitalization. The family would also like to thank the outstanding nurses from Hospice of Midland. Your care and help are appreciated more than you know. With heartfelt thanks and affection the family would like to recognize the excellent staff of Nurses Unlimited of Midland. There are no adequate words to describe the loving care and attention you gave to Doris for the last four months of her life, most especially the last three weeks. To Victor, Iviana, Ashtyn, Makayla and Brad - you far exceeded "just doing your job" and you will always be an extended part of our family. Doris cared for you very much. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts in Doris' honor be sent to The or to a favorite children's charity.

