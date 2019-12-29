Doris Mae (Gumm) Ammerman, 91, of Midland, passed away on December 24, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Doris was born on July 2, 1928 to Ada and Charles Gumm in Dallas, Texas. A funeral service is scheduled for Monday, December 30, at 3PM at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas. Burial will immediately follow at Restland Cemetery. Restland Funeral Home is located at 13005 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas, 75243. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery | Funeral Home | Crematory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 29, 2019