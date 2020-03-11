Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Muehlbrad. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice



Doris was born on August 30, 1935 in Greenvine, TX to Benno and Louise Jaeger. At a young age her family moved to the Port Arthur area where her father worked in the shipyards. At the age of 10 she lost her mother to complications of surgery. Her father then took the lead and taught her to cook, sew and bake. He instilled a love of cooking that she perfected throughout her life. In 1952 she moved to Burton, TX. She graduated from Burton High School in 1953. It was while living in Burton that she met her husband Edsel. They were married on July 31, 1955 in Greenvine Lutheran Church. Shortly after her marriage she and Edsel moved to Houston where she worked for Tennaco. After five years her husband was transferred to Port Arthur. While there the couple welcomed their first son Scott. Shortly after his birth the family moved to Midland. While in Midland the family welcomed their second son Brett. In 1969 the family moved overseas due to her husband's job with Texaco. They lived their briefly before returning to Midland. In 1970 the family moved once again, this time to San Antonio where Doris went to work for Trinity University in their Marketing Department. She lived there for five years before returning to Midland. In 1976 she went to work for Al Langford at Midland College. She spent the next 25 years as Secretary to the President and later as Special Assistant to the President of the college. It was while at Midland College that her talents as a baker and cake decorator took off. In 1978 the college was looking for something special to launch their newest building. Doris volunteered to create a cake in the shape of Chaparral Center. Her finished product was so detailed and delicious that she was hired for all future cakes the college needed. This led to her next career. After retiring from Midland College in 2000 she open her cake business known as "Cakes by Doris" which flourished for the next 16 years. She had the privilege of making some of the finest wedding cakes in Texas. Her cakes were sought after all over the state but she chose to stay close to home, unless she knew you. For those chosen few she traveled vast distances to create her one of a kind cakes. Due to declining health she had to retire once again in 2016. She was preceded in death by her husband Edsel Muehlbrad, her sister Dorothy Barnett and brother Sonny Jaeger. She is survived by her son, Scott and wife Christy Muehlbrad of Fort Worth; son Brett and wife Kristin Muehlbrad of Midland and grandchildren Regan, Hunter and William Muehlbrad and step-grandchildren Caden and Kindall Carson. She is also survived by sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Peggy and Ray Felder of Burton along with numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Hunter Muehlbrad, William Muehlbrad, Karl Felder, Rocky Barnett, Wayne Barnett, Quirt Knittel and Caden Carson. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

