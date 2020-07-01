Dorothy "Dot" Barlow Moore passed away on June 23, 2020, in Midland, Texas. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Savannah, Tennessee under the direction of Shackleford Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Dot was born November 2, 1926 in Crump, Tennessee, to Minnie Ann and Robert Ether Barlow. She was one of 12 children. Dot married Paul Franklin Moore on December 15, 1945 and they were blessed with two sons, Charles Gregory Moore and Bruce Barlow Moore. They moved to Midland, Texas in 1955. She was active in Cub Scouts and St. Paul's Methodist Church when her boys were young. She worked in retail sales for many years and retired from J.C. Penney. She enjoyed sewing and decorating her home. Dot is survived by her son, Bruce B. Moore (Sarajane), grandson, Beau Moore, all of Midland, Texas, and daughter-in-law, Mackie Griffin-Moore, granddaughter, Amy Porter, and great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Re Seneff, of Richmond, Kentucky. Preceding her in death were her husband of 56 years, Paul F. Moore, her son, Greg Moore, her parents, and 11 siblings. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Midland Memorial Hospital and Hospice of Midland for their excellent and compassionate care of our mother. The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children Foundation, 2222 Welborn ST, Dallas, TX 75219-3924, and Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Local arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland, Texas. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 1, 2020.