Dorothy Deavenport, 93, of Stanton passed away on November 16, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. She will lie in state at Gilbreath Funeral Home on November 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12PM at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com