Dorothy Deavenport died on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Abilene. Her family is comforted by her 93-years of earthly contributions and calm, steadfast support of those she loved, and rejoices she is now in her heavenly home. Dorothy was born in Stanton, Texas, on December 18, 1926, the fourth of five daughters born to James Dan Renfro and Lola (Eddleman) Renfro. She attended school in Stanton, graduating in 1944, and continued with a bachelor's degree from Texas State College for Women (now Texas Woman's University) in 1948. She returned to Stanton to marry Bob Deavenport on Valentine's Day, 1950. They had two children, and were married for 54 years, until Bob's death in 2004. Throughout her life, Dorothy was the "wind beneath the wings" of her husband in his roles as a community servant in Martin County. She assisted him at the family clothing store until its closure in 1975, and was the long-time secretary for the Chamber of Commerce. She was active in the First United Methodist Church of Stanton, and the Martin County Senior Citizens Center, until her move to Abilene in 2013. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her four sisters: Frances Renfro, Mary Hall, Helen Cervenka, and Betty Howard. Her survivors include her two children--daughter Pug Parris (and husband Rickey) of Abilene, and son Tommy Deavenport (and wife Gayle) of Austin; one grandson--Brad Parris (and wife Ann) of Abilene; three granddaughters-Kelli Ault (and husband Jeff), Lauren Sanders (and husband Ben), and Katie Koran (and husband Kenny) all from Austin; as well as seven great-grandchildren: Brody Parris, Braxton Parris, and Reagan Parris of Abilene, and Henley Sanders, Jake Sanders, Ema Ault, and Ruby Koran, all of Austin. Dorothy is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and by the friendly people of Stanton, Texas, as well as the few old soreheads. Due to the pandemic, the family has chosen to have a private service. Condolences may be posted through Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton, TX, at https://www.npwelch.com/location/gilbreath-funeral-home/
. Memorials are encouraged to the Martin County Senior Citizens Center, the Bob & Dorothy Deavenport Scholarship from the Permian Basin Area Foundation, First United Methodist Church of Stanton, or a charity of your choice
.