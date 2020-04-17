Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Evelyn McQuerry. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Graveside service 2:00 PM Coahoma Cemetery Coahoma , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Dorothy Evelyn McQuerry, 89, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Midland, Texas. Dorothy McQuerry was born October 23, 1930 to H.L. & Beulah Matteson in Rusk, Texas. She went to grade school at Prairie Lee school and later attended Midland High School. While in high school she was a member of the MHS volleyball team. She married Vernon McQuerry on October 17, 1947. She worked at Midland National Bank in the early years of Midland, a bookkeeper for Kent Oil Company for many years, and later retired from HCW. After retirement she enjoyed working at Sam's Club where she loved interacting with others as she handed out product samples. This put a smile on her face during her retirement years. She enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, scratch-offs, and playing Bingo with her friends. She was a member of Kelview Heights Baptist Church for over 50 years where she attended regularly. She liked to say that she owned her pew, second row in the back. Her Sunday School activities were the highlight of her social calendar, she came with food and a smile. She loved spending time with her class. Dorothy McQuerry is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon McQuerry, daughter Shelia Green and son Michael McQuerry. Dorothy E. McQuerry is survived by her children: Terry & Russell Martin of Mineral Wells, Marjorie McQuerry of Midland, Julia & Gary Collier of Odessa, Amy & Kevin Suggs of Midland, and Lonnie Green of Waco; sisters: Carol Henson of Cleburne, Texas and Barbara Budemer of Louisiana. She has also been blessed with 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 9 great -great grandchildren. A private graveside services will be held 2:00 on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Coahoma Cemetery in Coahoma, Texas with Pastor Jeff Franklin of Kelview Heights Baptist Church, officiating. A celebration of her life is pending due to the restrictions of the Coronavirus. Due to this pending memorial service we request that flower tributes be sent when that service can be held at Kelview Heights Baptist Church at a later date. Honorary pallbearers will be all of her grandchildren, due to the fact she was deeply loved by all of them in each of their own special way. The family of Dorothy E. McQuerry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Ashton Medical Lodge of Midland. Memorials may be given to Ashton Medical Lodge of Midland, Texas. The care givers at this facility treated our family with such wonderful care and commitment we would truly like to honor them in this way. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

