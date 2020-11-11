Dorothy Jean Carlson Arthur Sanders was born December 22, 1930 in Fort Worth, TX. She was fourth of four children. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents C.E. and Margaret Carlson Sr, her siblings and her first husband J. B. Arthur. Dorothy married J. B. Arthur on June 16, 1953 and he passed away on December 11, 1973. On April 17, 1976, Dorothy married William Loyd Sanders in Midland, Texas and he passed away on June 11, 2019. Together, Dorothy and Loyd have six children. Kelley Arthur Childress Box, Kay Arthur O'Brien (Mike), Diana Sanders Downey (Darrell), Brent Alan Sanders (Kandis), Brian William Sanders and Jimmy Brian Arthur (Cindy). Their family includes 10 grandchildren; Lacy Childress, Eric Downey (Stephanie), Taylor Childress Rosales (Israel), Allison O'Brien Meaux (Brian), Sara Downey Peterson (Dan), Matthew O'Brien (Katie), Kelsey Sanders, Katy Sanders, Emerson Arthur and Ryan Arthur. They also have 9 great grandchildren. Dorothy graduated from the University of Texas Austin and was a long-time resident of Midland, Texas working most of her career in the Midland Independent School District as a counselor at Robert E. Lee High School, Goddard Junior High and Edison Freshman after teaching many years of home economics. Dorothy was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Organization, Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed researching her genealogy. Both Dorothy and Loyd had a love for playing golf and traveling around the US and abroad. They were also long-time members of Memorial Christian Church in Midland. The family would like to thank all the staff at Manor Park (Vogel and Younger Center) and Hospice of Midland for the care and support of our loved one. Friends are welcome to pay their respects from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
