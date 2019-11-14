Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean King Casselman. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Dorothy Jean King Casselman, age 89, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Cowden Cottages at Manor Park in Midland, Texas. Dorothy was born December 30, 1929. Her parents Mr. and Mrs. Forrest King were pioneer Midlanders as were her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. B. N. Aycock. A memorial service will take place at 3:00 p.m, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. A gathering will follow after the service located at The Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch. Dorothy resided in Midland, Texas her entire life. She attended Camp Waldemar for many years. Dorothy attended Lindenwood College in Missouri and the University of Texas. She was active in PEO and the Junior League of Midland. Dorothy had a pioneer spirit and was extremely active throughout her life. She was an entrepreneur in travel, ranching and served in different organizations. Dorothy was very involved with her children showing horses in 4H and quarter horse shows for many years. Throughout those years she was of service to many of the quarter horse organizations. She loved to travel with her family and even owned her own travel agency. The family was recently awarded the 50 year award for raising American Quarter Horses consecutively that were used on her family's ranch. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, John Casselman Jr. She is survived by her three daughters, Betsy Casselman-Porter, Prudie Casselman and Nonie Casselman-Reed; grandchildren, Mendy Casselman, Brooke Robertson and husband David, Holly Gonzales and husband Brandon, Klaire Rhodes and husband Mike, Chance Kiehne and wife Elena, Dejonna Casselman-Reed, Macee Casselman Reed and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Park, Hospice of Midland and Comfort Keepers. Arrangements are under the care of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland, Texas. Online condolences may be made at

Dorothy Jean King Casselman, age 89, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Cowden Cottages at Manor Park in Midland, Texas. Dorothy was born December 30, 1929. Her parents Mr. and Mrs. Forrest King were pioneer Midlanders as were her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. B. N. Aycock. A memorial service will take place at 3:00 p.m, on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. A gathering will follow after the service located at The Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch. Dorothy resided in Midland, Texas her entire life. She attended Camp Waldemar for many years. Dorothy attended Lindenwood College in Missouri and the University of Texas. She was active in PEO and the Junior League of Midland. Dorothy had a pioneer spirit and was extremely active throughout her life. She was an entrepreneur in travel, ranching and served in different organizations. Dorothy was very involved with her children showing horses in 4H and quarter horse shows for many years. Throughout those years she was of service to many of the quarter horse organizations. She loved to travel with her family and even owned her own travel agency. The family was recently awarded the 50 year award for raising American Quarter Horses consecutively that were used on her family's ranch. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, John Casselman Jr. She is survived by her three daughters, Betsy Casselman-Porter, Prudie Casselman and Nonie Casselman-Reed; grandchildren, Mendy Casselman, Brooke Robertson and husband David, Holly Gonzales and husband Brandon, Klaire Rhodes and husband Mike, Chance Kiehne and wife Elena, Dejonna Casselman-Reed, Macee Casselman Reed and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Park, Hospice of Midland and Comfort Keepers. Arrangements are under the care of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland, Texas. Online condolences may be made at npwelch.com . In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Manor Park Benevolent Care Endowment 2208 N. Loop 250 W., Midland, Texas 79707. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close