Savage Mrs. Dorothy Jean Savage was called home to the Glory of Heaven on March 7, 2020 surrounded by the love of her heavenly Father, husband, and children. Born Dorothy Jean Willis on October 17, 1943 in Newbern, TN to parents Thomas and Maudine Willis. She graduated Newbern High in 1961 and moved to Midland, where she met the love of her life Ray Cecil Savage. They married September 30, 1962 and went on to have four children. Miss Dot, as she was known to family and friends alike, made a home wherever she was. She was well traveled and made home in mining and oilfield communities from Texas, to Missouri, to New Mexico, to Colorado and exotic locations such as Spain, Venezuela, and even the amazon rainforest in Peru. Loved by all for her compassionate soul and everlasting devotion to Ray. She led a life of love of family and animals with just a few tales of her own to add a little spice. Like the time she outran a flashflood on the Concho a second time, after returning for her rod and gun, and the time her well-timed and placed shotgun blast made an intruder rethink his actions or being mistaken for Elizabeth Taylor in Mallorca. Her gifted manner with animals made her a true-life Colorado Snow White where she would step outside and birds would land upon her and eat out of her hands, squirrels, chipmunks, coyotes, and even a bear would arrive on cue to receive her treats. The coyotes would serenade her after their meal as to seemingly to say thank you. Miss Dot was a wonderful and creative cook with a penchant for collecting. Especially fond of owls and elephants, her collections from around the world are as expansive as they are exotic. A voracious reader and lover books and movies she was unbeatable at Jeopardy. Dorothy was preceded in death by her grandparents Sidney J. and Mausie Ann (Worley) Willis, Eloean Fryer and Evie Elizabeth (Howell) Applewhite, parents Thomas and Maudine (Vera) Willis and son Sean Patrick Savage. She is survived by her husband of over 57 years Ray C. Savage, twin sons; Darrel Savage of Midland, and Darren Savage of Corpus Christie, daughter Katrina Diller of Castroville, grandchildren Brandi, Nicole, Rusty, Chase, Ashley, Amanda, Jessica, Austin, and Dakota, 23 great grandchildren, her brother Thomas Willis and sisters Joanne Henson, Jeanne Winger. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.

