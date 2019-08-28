Dorothy Jean Sikes, 84 of Midland, TX passed away August 24, 2019. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Westside Church of Christ in Midland, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Survivors include children, Loretta Henderson, Charlotte Tucker and James Sikes. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 28, 2019