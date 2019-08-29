Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Jean Sikes. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Westside Church of Christ 4410 W. Illinois Midland , TX View Map Interment Following Services Resthaven Memorial Park Send Flowers Notice

Dorothy Jean Sikes, 84 of Midland, TX passed away on August 24, 2019 in Midland. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Westside Church of Christ in Midland. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Dorothy Jean Miller was the first New Year's baby born in Brown County, Brownwood, TX on January 1, 1935 to Addison Eugene Miller and Dorothy May Miller. Dorothy married the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Harold Glen Sikes on June 8, 1952 in Indian Creek, TX. Dorothy is survived by her children, Loretta Henderson of Midland, Charlotte Tucker and her husband Lewis Tucker of Brady, TX, and James Sikes and his wife Jennifer Sikes of Lake Brownwood, TX; seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one great-great grandson and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Harold, her father, Addison Eugene Miller; her mother, Dorothy May Miller; two sisters, Viola Faver and Myrel Allgood, and two brothers, William Miller and Archie Miller. Harold and Dorothy moved to Midland in 1952 and started their family. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. The most important things in her life were God, her family, friends and her church. She served many, many hours at her church home, Westside Church of Christ, where she and Harold were some of the founding members. Some of Dorothy's most cherished times were preparing and serving her family holiday meals, especially her famous turkey dressing and apple and pecan pies. She wanted as many family members around her table as possible, when there wasn't enough room she would just set a "kids table". She taught many of her grandchildren to cook, sew and embroidery while patiently spending priceless time with them. As a talented seamstress Dorothy worked for many years at Sears making and designing draperies. Also, she enjoyed working in her garden and passed her love of flowers onto many more generations. Her absolute favorite flower was the Texas Bluebonnet. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Westside Church of Christ or any . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

