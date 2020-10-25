Dorothy LaVern Jackson, 61, of Midland, TX; formerly of Big Spring TX, gained her wings on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. LaVern was born June 18, 1959 in Big Spring, Texas to Dorothy Jefferson and Sam Williams. She loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren. LaVern graduated from Midland Senior High School in 1977. After furthering her education and spending several years working for a major insurance company, she went on to a career with the Texas Attorney General Office. LaVern retired from the State of Texas after more than twenty-four years of service. LaVern is survived by her loving husband of over thirty years, Perry Jackson; two sons Dominique and Kirklan Jackson; both of Midland, as well as one daughter (step) Ronita, of Birmingham, AL; three sisters: Josephine Mitchell of Dallas, April Bryson (Nick) of Midland, and Shelia Bryson of Midland; four brothers: Danny Williams (Alondra) of California, Sammy Williams (Laura) of Fritch, Bobby Earl Williams and Walter N. Bryson, all of Midland; his step-mother: Betty Williams; three grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Sam Williams Jr.; her mother: Dorothy Jefferson; three brothers: Edward Hurrington, Walter L. Williams and Roy Lang; one sister Diane Williams; her maternal grandparents: Sally and Dailey Lang; her paternal grandparents: Addie and Sam Williams, Sr. and one nephew: Tory Mitchell. Funeral Services will begin on Sunday, October 25th with a wake preceding funeral services on Monday, October 26th 2:00 p.m. at Warren Funeral Home with the graveside committal to follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services are entrusted to Jackie Warren Funeral Home.



