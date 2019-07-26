Dorothy Louise Self, 84, of Midland, passed away on July 23, 2019. The family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m, July 29, 2019 at Greenwood Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Dorothy was born on October 19, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas to Bessie Jacks and Wesley Rabke. Dorothy was an expert book keeper, accomplished seamstress, Sunday school teacher and loved Greenwood Baptist Church, where she was involved in Awanas and various committees. She is preceded in death by her husband, Travis E. Self; parents, Bessie and Jay McWilliams, and Wesley and Cathy Rabke; and one brother, John McWilliams. She is survived by son, Travis E. Self Jr. and wife Belinda of Coleman, Texas; daughter, Patricia Bryce and husband Patrick of Greenwood; daughter, Barbara Guevara and husband Omar of Marfa, Texas; son, John Self and wife Nicki of San Angelo, Texas; 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the people of Home Hospice and Greenwood Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Home Hospice, 619 N. Grant Street, Odessa, Texas 79761 Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 26, 2019