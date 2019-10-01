Dorothy Louise Whitley, 75 of Lampasas, Texas died early Saturday morning September 28, 2019 at her home. She was born May 9, 1944 in Burnet, TX. to parents Elmer Cox and Lola (Henderson) Cox. She had worked many years as a manager for Sally's Beauty Supply. Mrs. Whitley was a member of the Church of Christ and had previously lived in Midland for several years. She is survived by 3 daughters; Vicki Miller (Ron), Carla Jensen (Shan), Sandra Moore (Jason). 5 grandchildren; Eric, Sam, Christina, Shalina, Miranda 16 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild Brother, David Cox, Sister; Alice Keighler Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, by brothers, H.A. Cox, Malford Cox, Roylee Cox, sisters, Daphne Owens, Mary Ann Frank. Graveside funeral will be Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery. Memorials are requested to go to the . Sneed Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2019