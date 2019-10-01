Dorothy Louise Whitley (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You may have been called home but you will always be here..."
    - Ron Goeel
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Jonah Chrane
  • "Words will not wipe away your tears and hugs may not ease..."
    - Amy Groves Kirkpatrick
  • "So sorry for the loss of Mrs. Whitley. Prayers for the..."
    - Vickie Galus
  • "I Love You. Aunt Dottie Your an Angel left us way to soon "
    - Cindy Moore
Service Information
Sneed Funeral Chapel
201 East 3rd St
Lampasas, TX
76550
(512)-556-1183
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel Cemetery
Notice
Dorothy Louise Whitley, 75 of Lampasas, Texas died early Saturday morning September 28, 2019 at her home. She was born May 9, 1944 in Burnet, TX. to parents Elmer Cox and Lola (Henderson) Cox. She had worked many years as a manager for Sally's Beauty Supply. Mrs. Whitley was a member of the Church of Christ and had previously lived in Midland for several years. She is survived by 3 daughters; Vicki Miller (Ron), Carla Jensen (Shan), Sandra Moore (Jason). 5 grandchildren; Eric, Sam, Christina, Shalina, Miranda 16 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild Brother, David Cox, Sister; Alice Keighler Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, by brothers, H.A. Cox, Malford Cox, Roylee Cox, sisters, Daphne Owens, Mary Ann Frank. Graveside funeral will be Wednesday October 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery. Memorials are requested to go to the . Sneed Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2019
Funeral Home Details
