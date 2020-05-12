Dorothy was born in Midland, Texas October 31, 1928 to Lynn Lyle Butler, a contractor and veteran of WWI and Maureen Winborne Butler, a schoolteacher. Her early years were spent in Midland and she graduated from Midland High in 1946. She soon met an Odessa boy, Robert Ralph (Bob)Truitt. They both enrolled in TCU. And in 1947, they married in Ft. Stockton and began an amazing married life which would last 73 years. Their journey took them from West Texas to New Mexico and North Dakota, before returning to Midland to raise their family of three boys and a girl. Dorothy was a member of the First Christian Church, active in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, the PTA, a hospital volunteer, and a Demolay mom. In 1973, the focus shifted to Ft. Worth when Bob's job with Texas Electric led to a transfer to Ft. Worth. A talented and skillful artist, Dorothy often credited her love of painting to her grandmother, Mary Butler, a noted early Midland artist. Dorothy's needlepoint skills were also outstanding, winning several awards over the years at the Texas State Fair. Dorothy and Bob instilled in their children not only a love of family but also a love of history. One of Dorothy's favorite activities was genealogy and she included her children in her research adventures. She was a charter member of the Descendants of Austin's Old Three Hundred and the Order of the Merovingian Dynasty. A member of the DAR, Dorothy was also a former regent of the Lt. William Brewer Chapter (Midland), a member of the Mary Isham Keith Chapter (Ft. Worth), and a former State Librarian. In addition she was also a member or served as an officer of many other ancestral societies including: Jamestown Society, National Society Americans of Royal Descent, The Guild of Saint Margaret of Scotland, Order of the Crown of Charlemagne, National Society Magna Carta Dames, Alamo Defenders Descendants Association, Colonial Dames of America, Colonial Order of the Crown, Dames of Colonial Cavaliers, DRT, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, First Families of Georgia, First Families of Ohio, First Families of Tennessee, Descendants of Early Quakers, Colonial Dames XVII Century, Colonial Daughters of the Seventeenth Century, Daughters of Colonial Wars, Daughters of the American Colonists, Colonial Dames of America, Dames of the Court of Honor, Sons & Daughters of the Pilgrims, United States Daughters of 1812, Guild of Colonial Artisans & Tradesmen, Order of the Founders & Patriots of America, Order of the Three Crusades, Order of Washington, Plantagenet Society, Southern Dames of America, Daughters of Indian Wars, Order of the First Families of Mississippi, Descendants of Knights of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Sons & Daughters of Antebellum Planters and Sons & Daughters of the Colonial & Antebellum Bench and Bar. Another interest of Dorothy's was her love for animals. In the late 1960's, she began raising and showing Yorkshire terriers. Dorothy was a member of the West Texas Kennel Club and a board member in the Yorkshire Terrier Club of America. She finished numerous champions and judged various shows and specialties. Yet, first and foremost to Dorothy was her family. Dorothy was devoted to her love of 73 years, Bob. And she was always there with a smile, words of encouragement and unquestioningly love for her children. One of the family's fondest memories was Bob and Dorothy's 50th Anniversary Caribbean cruise which included all the children and their families. An amazing wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend she will be dearly remembered by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents and sons Robert and Steven. She is survived by her husband, Bob ; daughter, Cindy Truitt; son, Brent Truitt and his wife Janice; daughter-in-law Debbie Truitt; grandchildren - Matthew Micajah Truitt and his wife Cathy, Luke Truitt and his wife Manali, Patrick Truitt, Maureen Patterson; great-grandchildren - Leo and Milan Truitt, James and Amelia Truitt, Chloe Patterson; her brother, Charles Butler and his wife Pauline; sister-in-law, Joann Truitt and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 12, 2020.