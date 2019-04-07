Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Marie Aber McKinley. View Sign

On Tuesday February 25, 2019 at 10:01 a.m., Dorothy McKinley passed away peacefully with her granddaughter Courtney by her side. Dorothy was born November 28, 1926 in Helena, Arkansas to Alberta and Fred Aber. She eventually moved to Texas with her sister where she met and married Foster King in 1944. Of that union came a son, Guy Foster King in 1946, and a daughter Linda Ferrell King in 1947. Dorothy's first job was as a PBX Operator at the telephone company in Midland. Over the next 17 years she worked as a switchboard operator at many different oil companies. In 1966, Dorothy married Herb McKinley and into that marriage came another teenager, Judy Joanne McKinley. Dorothy had a deep love for her family and along with that she cherished the outdoors and all God's creatures. She had a green thumb and every flower she touched would flourish. She was a gifted seamstress making most of her own clothes, along with many stuffed animals and dolls, always sharing them with friends and family. She spent countless hours bird watching with her husband Herb, and eventually began dabbling in painting, as Herb McKinley was a well known West Texas artist. She loved picking up a paintbrush and began painting her own beautiful work. Dorothy was preceded in death by her sister Jean Wilburn in 2002, her beloved son Guy Foster King in 2010, and her husband Herb McKinley in 2013. She is survived by her daughter Linda Ferrell King-Powell, husband Patrick Powell of Midland Tx, her stepdaughter Judy Moffett, husband Mike Moffett of Arlington Texas. Dorothy found her "true love" when along came her first grandchild Carrie DeAnn Powell that she lovingly called "Dumplin" her entire life. Her next "true joy" was her granddaughter Courtney Powell Cox that she referred to as the "Sweetest Child Ever" and her husband Aaron Cox. Her Colorado loves, Jennifer Lee King of Denver, Colorado, and Gerald Foster King of Clarksville Tennessee. Wonderful great grandchildren, Savannah Cox and Foster Cox of Midland Texas, and Sierra Glover, of Denver Colorado. A small private funeral service was held on February 25, 2019 at Resthaven Cemetery under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home and officiated by Clark Racca with Hospice. Memorials May be made to a , or Hospice Midland, 911 W. Texas Avenue, Midland Tx 79701. "There are many virtuous and capable women in the world, but you surpass them all." - Proverbs 23:25

801 Andrews Highway

Midland , TX 79701

(432) 683-5555 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019

