Dorothy May Ames Hoover entered Heaven June 9, 2020 at age 107 1/2 of natural causes. She was born December 9, 1912 on the family farm near Chase, Kansas to Lena Johanna Lanterman Ames and Wilbur Russell Ames Sr. Dorothy graduated from high school in Chase, Kansas. She attended Sterling College, Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas and completed her B.S. in English and Secondary Education at Fort Hays State College in Hays, Kansas. Dorothy married Mearle S. Hoover in Claflin, Kansas on July 25, 1934 and honeymooned in Little Rock, Arkansas and enjoyed the hot springs. Her husband preceded her in death in 1985. Although they did not have children, Dorothy enjoyed many years of teaching piano and voice lessons to school children. Dorothy also played the violin and gave violin lessons. Dorothy taught country school, grades 1-8 north of Claflin and taught at Claflin High School during the WW II era. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Sorority and served as president of the Beta Chapter Group organized in Garden City, Kansas; the Alpha Chapter was organized in Hays, Kansas. She was also a Worthy Matron in Eastern Star and participated in numerous other groups and organizations. She loved to sing and was active in the Methodist Church and frequently was the choir director. She also loved to garden and raised vegetables and flowers. She enjoyed crocheting and made her own jackets and hats. Dorothy was the oldest of four children and is survived by her youngest sister Helen Dolores Ames Woodruff, age 92. She was predeceased by her brother Wilbur Russell Ames, Jr and sister Verda Evelyn Ames Hufford. Dorothy is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and friends including Bill Ames, Karolyn Bellamy and husband John, Ralph Praeger and wife Sherry, John Ames, David Ames, Johnette Curtis, Jan Oberle and husband Kent, Steven Hopkins and wife Jenelle. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cynthia Hill, N.P., Visiting Angels, and Brookdale Midland Senior Living and Hospice of Midland. Interment will be in Lyons, Kansas with memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.