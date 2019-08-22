Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Peterson Houghton. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Bill and Dorothy were just two months shy of celebrating 65 years of marriage. Dorothy Peterson was born on November 28, 1934 in Independence, Missouri. Shortly after she moved to Midland in 1974, she became employed by BTA Oil Producers as a regulatory administrator. She retired from BTA after 26 years. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and two sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Brock of Grand Prairie, TX, Cheryl Sundheimer of Albuquerque, NM, and Janie Litzler of Sulphur Springs, TX; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren: Dorothy will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Services will be Thursday, August 22 in the Spence Chapel at First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs with a visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. A family graveside service will be held on Friday, August 23 at Brad Cemetery in Brad, TX. Memorials may be made to Community Bible Study International (CBSI) at www.communitybiblestudy.org or by mail: Community Bible Study, Attention: Donations, 790 Stout Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80921 Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

