Dorrace June, (Judy), Purgason Smith passed away June 25, 2020, surrounded by those that loved her. The unforgettable Judy was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend as well as being a charismatic witty intellect, elegant beauty queen, and an inspirational and dedicated teacher of life lessons. A common comment made by people that knew her was that she made an impact on their life and that her greatest contribution was not necessarily activities that would be printed in the media, but was counseling others on a path to Christianity and having a life well lived. Judy graduated from Highland Park High School at the age of sixteen, received her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas, Austin, and her Masters from Hardin Simmons University. She met her future husband, Jimmy Ray Smith, while attending the University of Texas and he convinced her to leave her beloved Dallas to move to West Texas during the dust bowl of the 50's, for which she really never forgave him. However, the friends she made in Big Spring through her membership at First Baptist Church, Hyperion, Potpourri, civic groups, bridge and professionally, remained lifelong friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray, parents, James Edward and Hazel Mae (Hubbard) Purgason, sister, Dr. Dorothy Geraldine Purgason, granddaughter, Summer Ray Smith, and son-in-law, Thomas Glenn Smith. She is survived by her three children, Stephen Ray Smith, Mrs. Louis Dunnam (Nancy Carolyn), and Mrs. Thomas Smith (Rebecca Suzanne), four grandchildren, Mrs. Jonathan Bruton (Amy Michele), Matthew Tyler Dunnam (and wife Sara Anne), Mrs. Matthew Thomas Houston (Stephanie Suzanne Dunnam), Ms. Rebecca Caroline Smith, four great-grandchildren, Austin Seth, Summer Gabrielle, and Hannah Alexis Trevino, and Sally June Dunnam, and one great-grandchild she was anxious to meet in November, Forrest Walker Houston. A special thanks goes to her caregivers, Mabel, Esther and Naomi, who made the last few months of her life quite entertaining and comfortable. Due to COVID, there will be a family only graveside service June 30, 2020, at Trinity Memorial, Big Spring, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 30, 2020.