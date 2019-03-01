Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglass E. (Doug) Adams. View Sign

Douglass E. (Doug) Adams of Midland, Texas passed from this life Monday, February 25, 2019 and entered his eternal glory. Memorial Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Golf Course Road Church of Christ. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Hadley Cemetery near Colorado City, Texas. He was born June 2, 1936 in Kermit, Texas. He spend most of early years in and near Colorado City. He worked in the oil field all of his life. He graduated from Colorado City High School and attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. He is survived by his wife Martha Walker Adams of their home. One daughter Elizabeth Ruth Barn of Dallas, one son Richard Douglas Adams and wife Terri of Argyle, Texas. One grandson Richard Douglas Adams, Jr. of Smyrna, Georgia, four granddaughters Shae Ann Adams of Trillion Park, Texas, Carla Cai Bryant and husband T.R. of Greenwood, Josephina Hackler of Arlington, Texas, Paula Pacheco of Watauga, Texas and eight great grandchildren all of whom were the light of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Patrick H. Adams and Ruth James Adams, a brother Homer Lee Adams, a sister Daisy Suzette Heir, his daughter Joni Suzeth Garner and grandson Patrick Henry Pacheco. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express gratitude to all the doctors and staff at Midland Memorial Hospital for their care of Doug. We especially hold dear nurses Q.B. of the 7th floor, and Marcus of the 8th floor for all their care and attention to Doug and all of his family during his at MMH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to be made to Midland Christian School or to a . Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

