Mr. Doyle Dwayne Jones passed away peacefully at his home on March 21, 2019. He was born in Lubbock on March 19, 1938 to Dalton Woody Jones and Ruth Whitley Jones. He is preceeded in death by his parents and one sister, Joyce Shackelford. Doyle served in the United States Marine Corp from 1955-58. Doyle was honorably discharged from the Marine Corp on his birthday in 1958, married Peggy Burnett in Seminole in 1960. He joined the Midland Police Department in 1962 until 1967, received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech in 1970. He received his CPA certificate in 1972 and practiced until his retirement, then continued doing taxes for clients until his death. He was also an active member of the Midland Genealogical Society. Doyle enjoyed hunting, deep sea fishing, visiting Ruidoso, and especially his Boston Terriers. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy of 58 years, Joyce and James Guy of Andrews, Tom and Barbara Burnett of Canyon, Sharene Swindall of Midland, Dan Shackelford of Seminole, Tom and Linda Guy of Snyder, Cindy Burnett-Veigel of Canyon, Clark Burnett of San Diego, Scott and Lisa Guy of Big Spring, and numerous great nieces of nephews. Graveside services will be at 1:00 on Monday, at Resthaven Memorial Park under the direction of Ellis Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Hunter officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Midland Food Pantry, at the First Christian Church, 1301 West Louisiana, Midland. Condolences can be made online at Ellis Funeral Home.

