Doyle Eugene Isaacs

Service Information
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland , TX 79710
(432)-550-5800

Funeral service
10:00 AM
Mid-Cities Community Church 191

Burial
2:00 PM
Truce Cemetery
Bowie , TX

Doyle Eugene Isaacs, 88 of Midland, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00am, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Mid-Cities Community Church 191. Burial will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Truce Cemetery in Bowie, Texas. Gene was born on October 6, 1930 in Shamrock, Texas to Allie Boyles and Jasper Isaacs. Gene was a graduate of Shamrock High School and West Texas State University. Gene served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Upon receiving his master's degree in education, he started his career mentoring students in several districts before moving to Midland to begin his 26 plus year career with MISD. During these years Gene was instrumental in starting up a program for at risk students. Gene was a man who knew no stranger and was loved by many. Gene is survived by his daughters, Kelly Dupriest (Cory) of Amarillo, Carrie Padgett (Todd) of Meade, Kansas, Karla Hamilton (Charlie) of Bastrop, and son Kerry Gregg (Carla) of Decatur; grandchildren, Chandler, Meg, Riley, Mattie, Ryan, Chelsi, Tiffani, Wes, Will, Sarah and Sydney and two great grandchildren. Gene is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Williams Isaacs, his parents and siblings. The family would like to express their gratitude towards the doctors and nurses at Midland Memorial and all of his neighbors. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mission Messiah, 1213 W. 2nd, Odessa, TX. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

