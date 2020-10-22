Druecillar Reed Houston, age 90 of Midland, TX passed away on October 19, 2020. She was born August 18, 1930 to the late Lenard Brown and Amy Burns Brown in Mexia, TX. She is survived by her children Gloria Aldridge, Shirley Burgess, Audrey Taylor, Jimmy Reed, and Albert Reed all of Midland, TX. When last counted she is survived by 161 grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Reed, second husband Eddie Houston, and her children Josie Reed, and Billy Reed. Viewing will be held Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Thursday 9:00a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Service will be held Friday October 23rd, 2020 at Goodwill Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m.. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Services are in care of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home and Chapel.



