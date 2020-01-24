Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwayne Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Odessa Funeral Home 1700 North Jackson Odessa , TX 79761 (432)-334-6812 Graveside service 1:00 PM Resthaven Memorial Park Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Dwayne Hamilton passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Ralls, Texas. Dwayne was born in Paducah, Texas and lived in Waco, Texas, Wichita Falls, Oklahoma, and Amarillo, Texas but decided to settle in the town of Midland, Texas for most of his life. He was married to Myrlene Mannschreck from 1956 to 1975, and then married Lou Simmons in 1978 to 1980. Dwayne was a Consulting Geologist and proudly served his country in the United States Army as a medic. He enjoyed the outdoors and had a special interest in handball, running, bicycling, hiking, walking his beloved dogs, fishing and hunting. Dwayne was very active in the YMCA as well. He raised two sons and a daughter in Midland, Texas. As a wonderful father, he taught them many sports and was always interested in health. He spent many weekends fishing, hunting, camping, drag racing, and horseback riding with his children. Dwayne will be remembered as a great and caring father. Dwayne is survived by his sons David and Joe Hamilton of Coleman, Texas, and a brother Boyd and wife Nettie Hamilton of Tyler, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Allen Boyd and Mavette Hamilton, and his daughter Teresa Hamilton Bartee. Pallbearers helping with the service include David Hamilton, Joe Hamilton, Jerry Hamilton, Boyd Hamilton, Mark Mullinax, Milton Deason, Robert Stephenson, and Bob Stephenson. A graveside service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland, Texas on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00pm. Services entrusted to Odessa Funeral Home.

