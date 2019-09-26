Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. J. Holub. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

E. J. Holub, 81, of Midland, Texas passed away September 21, 2019 in Midland. He was born January 5, 1938 in Schulenburg, Texas to Emil J. and Theresa Schram Holub. E. J. was raised in Lubbock and graduated Lubbock High School in 1957. He lettered in football and track and field, participating in the power sports of shot put and discus. He accepted a football scholarship from Texas Tech College, where he was a two-way player and was nicknamed "The Beast" by his teammates. He became a two-time All-American center. He was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Honor at Texas Tech. In 1986, he was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Indiana. In 2008, he was selected as Texas Tech's Big 12 Legend. In 2012, he was inducted into the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor. He was the first player in Texas Tech football history to have his jersey number (55) retired. E. J. was selected by the Dallas Texans in the first round (6th overall) of the 1961 AFL Draft and by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (16th overall) of the 1961 NFL Draft. In the early years he played both at linebacker and long snapper (on extra points or field goals) until his knee injuries and a torn hamstring forced him to switch to center in 1968. He started Super Bowl I at linebacker, then started Super Bowl IV at center and was a driving force in helping the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7. In Super Bowl IV, he became the only player to start on offense and defense in more than one Super Bowl. In 1971, he announced his retirement. Life after football led E. J. to many endeavors. While he still loved all things football and all things Texas Tech, he became a professional cowboy. He loved horses and managed ranches. He even had a horse named "Cowboy". It was said of him: "He was a Cowboy that loved to play football." He would assist the Athletic Department at Texas Tech University every time he could. He served as Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement-Athletics in the early 2000's. He is survived by his wife, Sandi Holub of Midland; his daughters, Jana Hill and Joell Doyle; step-children, Shannon Ireland and Jeff Ireland; grandchildren, Chandler Hill, Harliegh Hill, Hayden Hill, Rose Hill, Sutton Swinburn, Lanie Doyle; and great-grandson, Ash Turner Hill. A public memorial service to celebrate E. J. Holub's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, in the Kent R. Hance Chapel on the campus of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. A reception will follow in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to: The E. J. Holub Memorial Football Scholarship Fund, C/O Red Raider Club, ATTN: Andrea Tirey, PO Box 45055, Lubbock, Texas 79409. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at:

