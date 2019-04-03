Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for E. V. (Gene) Barton II. View Sign

E. V. (Gene) Barton II, age 80, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 after a lengthy series of illnesses. Funeral services will be held graveside at Resthaven Cemetery in Midland, Texas on April 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Gene was born January 3, 1939 in Tyler, Texas to parents E.V. Barton and Beatrice Huddleston Barton. Upon graduating from Midland High School in 1957, he served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Washington D.C. During his time in D.C., Gene served as a member of the honor guard at the funeral of President John F. Kennedy. He later attended Texas Tech University and graduated with a BBA in 1967. Gene remained a lifelong Red Raider fan. Gene lived most of his life in Midland where he was active in youth sports as a coach and enjoyed coffee with his friends at the local coffee shops. He is survived by his son, Brent Barton and Brent's wife and two sons, his sister, Gayle Pritchard and six nieces and nephews. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ellis Funeral Home of Midland.

801 Andrews Highway

Midland , TX 79701

