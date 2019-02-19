Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earlene Laurissa Lagow. View Sign

Services for Earlene Laurissa Lagow are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 20th at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5110 North Garfield, Midland, Texas with Reverend Peter Williamson officiating. There will be a visitation with family at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors Tuesday, February 19th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Menard Cemetery Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Contact Heritage Funeral Home in Menard, Texas for further information 325-396-4591. She went to her eternal home with Jesus on February 16th, 2019 at the age of 77 years. She was born in Los Angeles, California and attended Lutheran school through the 12th grade. She accepted Christ at an early age and followed him all the days of her life. She learned to sing and play the piano in grade school which was her life's joy. She played the organ every Sunday at area churches. She was a loving mother and wife and a friend to all that knew her. Utmost in her life was loving Jesus and her family. She always had a smile on her face and laughter in her heart. She was an amazing mother who will be missed more than words can explain. She worked for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans for 25 years and retired in 2015. Preceding her in death were her Christian mother and father Clement and Edna Hebel and her loving husband Samuel Coy Lagow. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Terry Marriner of Odessa, Texas. Suggested memorials would be to , Family Promise and Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Services are under the direction of Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors, 4635 Oakwood Drive, Odessa, Texas (432)368-7191.

Services for Earlene Laurissa Lagow are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 20th at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 5110 North Garfield, Midland, Texas with Reverend Peter Williamson officiating. There will be a visitation with family at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors Tuesday, February 19th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Menard Cemetery Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Contact Heritage Funeral Home in Menard, Texas for further information 325-396-4591. She went to her eternal home with Jesus on February 16th, 2019 at the age of 77 years. She was born in Los Angeles, California and attended Lutheran school through the 12th grade. She accepted Christ at an early age and followed him all the days of her life. She learned to sing and play the piano in grade school which was her life's joy. She played the organ every Sunday at area churches. She was a loving mother and wife and a friend to all that knew her. Utmost in her life was loving Jesus and her family. She always had a smile on her face and laughter in her heart. She was an amazing mother who will be missed more than words can explain. She worked for Thrivent Financial for Lutherans for 25 years and retired in 2015. Preceding her in death were her Christian mother and father Clement and Edna Hebel and her loving husband Samuel Coy Lagow. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Terry Marriner of Odessa, Texas. Suggested memorials would be to , Family Promise and Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Services are under the direction of Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors, 4635 Oakwood Drive, Odessa, Texas (432)368-7191. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors

Send Flowers Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close