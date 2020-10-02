Eddie B. Scurlark 93 of Stanton, was born August 27, 1927, in Lovelady, Texas to James and Laura Alexander Jackson. She passed from this life September 28, 2020 in Midland, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, October 2, 2020, at Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Stanton with interment following at Evergreen Cemetery. Eddie married Warren C. Scurlock in 1945 in Crockett, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Stanton. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening. Eddie enjoyed attending the Martin County Senior Center for many years. Eddie had been a member of St. James Baptist Church in Stanton and attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Midland. Those she leaves to cherish her memories include three, sons, Warren Clyde Scurlark, Jr. of Stanton, Michael Scurlark of Midland and Steve Scurlark and wife, Naomi of Big Spring; seven daughters, Clytia Miles and husband, Earl of Baytown, Ola Scurlark, Diann Scurlark and Catherine Scurlark all of Houston, Carolyn Scurlark of Midland, Melissa Scurlark of Stanton and Helen McCoy and husband, Anthony of Midland; 29 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Eddie was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; four sons, Lawrence Scurlark, Roy Scurlark, Jessie Scurlark and Willie Scurlark; and one daughter, Ella Denice Scurlark. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
