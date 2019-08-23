Eddie Lee Keith died Monday August 12, 2019, at UMC Medical Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. Services will be held at Goodwill Baptist Church in Midland Texas at 1:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019. Eddie was born October 27, 1962, in Stanton, Texas and preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers and two sisters. Eddie is survived by his children; Netta Keith and Jarome Keith, sister Thirley Keith, three brothers Milton, Alvin, and John and a number of nieces and nephews. Rev. Kenneth Johnson officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Jackie Warren Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Stanton, Texas.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2019