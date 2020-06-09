Eddie Wayne Klatt died peacefully in Midland, Texas, on June 5, 2020 at the age of 74, surrounded by his loved ones. Eddie was born on January 4th, 1946, to William E. "Bill" and Dorset Thomas Klatt, in Midland. He graduated from Midland High School in 1964, attended Odessa Junior College and North Texas State University in Denton, Texas. Over the years, Eddie made such close friends - even some since elementary school. Anyone who encountered Eddie was a new friend, he could talk to anyone. He began working for the Midland Fire Department in 1972 and retired as the Assistant Fire Chief in 2007. The Fire Department was his second love, every one of the men were his Brothers. Eddie was an active and dedicated member of Main Street Church of Christ, which merged into Downtown Church of Christ. Eddie was a member of the Midland Downtown Lions club since 1976 and served as their President on two separate occasions. He loved to draw and sketch in his earlier years. Eddie was a big prankster with a dry sense of humor. His favorite pastime was watching westerns, especially John Wayne, the History channel, and Fox news. Eddie is survived by his soulmate, Cindy Schumann Klatt, of 29 years were married in Midland, Texas. He was a Texan through and through. Although having no children of his own, he wholeheartedly accepted Cindy's as his. He is also survived by the children he chose, Christopher Eric Stuart and Angela D. Swensen and her husband Bob all of San Antonio, Texas, Andrea Lynn Wozniak and her husband Jerry of Verona, Wisconsin, Max A. Stuart and his wife Kirsten of Killeen, Texas, and Holly Jo Matthews, of Lubbock, Texas. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Mary Ulmo and husband Chris of San Antonio, Texas, Stephanie Stuart of Bend, Oregon, Amelia, Claire, and Paul Wozniak of Verona, Wisconsin, Christian Blankenship of Redondo Beach, California, Camden Blankenship and his wife Cassandra of Saint Peters, Missouri, Dallas Stuart of Killeen, Texas, Carlton "Buffy" and Seth Matthews of Lubbock, Texas. He also survived by his great grandchildren; Tristan and Grace Ulmo of San Antonio, Texas, and Keegan Blankenship and Lilyanna "Lily" Ramos of Saint Peters, Missouri. Eddie is also survived by his brother Ernest Klatt and his wife Ann, his nephew Ray Klatt Jr. and his wife Darla, his nieces Teresa Murphy and her husband Ronnie, and Cara Maddox and her husband Rickey both of Midland, Texas, and Gayle Whipple and her husband David of San Angelo, Texas. Surviving him also are his in laws, Ruthie and Ray Barron, Trisha Schumann, Jody Schumann, Mary and Dave Hopper, Andy and Liz Schumann, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Eddie is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Dorset Klatt, his sister Barbara Black and his brother-in-law Garland Black, and his niece Kristyn Klatt, and his in laws Max A. and Hilda Schumann. A celebration of his life will be Wednesday, June 10th, at 2:00 p.m. at Downtown Church of Christ, 505 San Angelo St., Midland, TX 79701. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choosing. Arrangements are entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home. The pallbearers are Brandon Schumann, Patrick Parker, Chase Wooten, Cory Klatt, John Banks, Joseph Barron, Micah Barron and Seth Matthews. The Midland Fire Department will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family is very grateful and would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses of Midland Memorial Hospital Emergency Room and Intensive Care Unit, for their dedication, love, and service to Eddie and us, as well as the Midland Fire Department for their quick response and care of Eddie.



