Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800

Edith was born on June 8, 1931 in Graford, Texas to Henrietta and Willie Davis. She married Wesley M. Van on November 29, 1949 in Stamford, TX. They were married for 53 years. Edith enjoyed being an Air Force wife and a mother to four children. It was always clear that she loved her family. She was a strong woman, full of life and high moral character. She was a great example to us all to trust God and not let life get us down. She is survived by children, Patricia Marshall and Don, Brenda Crawford and Todd, and Eric Van and Roshelle; grandchildren, Mysti Frazier and Rusty, Ronnie Rains, Penny Ellis and RJ, Mandy Butler and Jeff, Mary Odhiambo, Summer Van, Michelle Lehman and David, Brooke Van, and Justin Van; 15 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley M. Van; children, Billy Van and Sheila Faye Van; her parents, Henrietta and Willie Davis; 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Pallbearers will be Jeff Butler, Todd Crawford, David Lehman, Ronnie Rains, Justin Van, and Seth Van. Honorary Pallbearers will be Anthony Lehman, Caidyn Lehman, Damon Lehman, and Cameron Rains. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be donated to Home Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

