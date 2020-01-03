Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Fields. View Sign Service Information Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home 601 North Alleghaney Odessa , TX 79761 (432)-332-0991 Send Flowers Notice

Edna Fields was born on January 12, 1937 in Limestone County, Texas to the late Henry Archie and Idena Massey. Edna, known as Sweet in the community, was the youngest of thirteen children. At an early age she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and pursued a spiritual path carved out by God himself. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Nathanial Norman, second husband James Fields, and a total of thirteen siblings of which eleven survived: six brothers, Henry Archie, Nemiah Archie, Ruffus Archie, Joseph Archie, EJ Archie, Babe Ruth Archie and five sisters, Beatrice Jackson, Elnora Robinson, Ruby Archie, Inez West and Idena Williams. She was a 1957 graduate of Anderson High School in Mart, Texas and furthered her education in Odessa, Texas where she earned a certificate at Wilson Cosmetology School in 1958, accumulated 60 business credit hours at Bishop College in Dallas, Texas, graduated with a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) award at Odessa, College, and rounded off her educational experience with certificates in Child Development and Heath Unit Services. Her professional experience includes 10 years of service as a special education teaching assistant with Ector County Independent School District, and 5 years of service with Mobile Oil in Dallas, Texas. She dedicated 35 years of her life as an entrepreneur owning an operating one of the first black owned hair salon in Midland, "Touch of Class Beauty Salon", a mobile cosmetologist station with Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home, an Adult Foster Home, "Edna's Adult Foster Home", a storage and community office space rental site, "Fields Industrial Rental Services" as well as owning numerous residential and commercial properties in Midland and Ector county. She was recognized for her philanthropy and business expertise by the United Negro College Fund and the Black Chamber of Commerce of the Permian Basin in 2000 and 2007. She was a good and faithful servant of the St. James Missionary Baptist Church and served in many capacities until her health declined. Edna is survived by her three children: two daughters, Shirley Jones (Freddie) of Midland, Texas, Fonda Carpio of Odessa, Texas; one son Willie McGee of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren: Dr. Katrieva Jones Munroe (Presley), Willie McGee IV, Freddie Jones Jr.(Tevayan), Kirby McGee, Crystal McGee, and Alexandria Carpio, and a host of great grandchildren nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Edna's motto is, "You are never too old to learn! You must forever educate yourself, because a MIND is a terrible thing to waste. "

