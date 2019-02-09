Edward Jackson Heard, Sr., 91, of Midland, Texas passed away January 28, 2019 in Midland. He was born to the late Thomas and Ruth Heard on January 23, 1928 in Temple, Texas. He is survived by his daughter, Anita Shaffrina. Mr. Heard served his country as an Army Air Corpsman and was honorably discharged as an Air Force Lieutenant. A memorial service will be held today, Saturday, February 9, 2019, 5:00 p.m. at Kentucky Baptist Church.
