Edward Lee Dobson, age 58, of Midland, TX passed away Friday June 5th, 2020. Receiving of friends will be Monday June 8th, 2020 at Avalos- Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel from 12-2pm and 5-7pm. A graveside service will be Tuesday June 9th, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park at 1pm. Edward is survived by his wife Jo Dobson, sons Cody Dewayne Dobson and Tommy Lee Dobson, a daughter Lisa Ann Dobson, and stepchildren Tonya Lynn Ybarra and Bo Curry. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.



