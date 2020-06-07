Edward Lee Dobson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Lee Dobson, age 58, of Midland, TX passed away Friday June 5th, 2020. Receiving of friends will be Monday June 8th, 2020 at Avalos- Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel from 12-2pm and 5-7pm. A graveside service will be Tuesday June 9th, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Park at 1pm. Edward is survived by his wife Jo Dobson, sons Cody Dewayne Dobson and Tommy Lee Dobson, a daughter Lisa Ann Dobson, and stepchildren Tonya Lynn Ybarra and Bo Curry. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved