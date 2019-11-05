Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Louis "Ed" Leps. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Rosary 7:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Interment 11:00 AM Fairview Cemetery Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Stephens Catholic Church Send Flowers Notice

Edward "Ed" Louis Leps, 82, of Midland passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. A rosary will be held on Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Ed was born on April 10, 1937 to Mary and Ewald Leps in San Francisco, California. After graduating from high school, he attended San Francisco State University majoring in music. He then joined the United States Air Force and played the trombone in the Air Force band. He lived in Amarillo Texas after leaving the Air Force where he met his wife Linda Thompson in the church choir. They were married on January 13, 1962. He was employed by Trice Wholesale Electronics and was transferred to Midland Texas in 1963. Like all transfers to Midland during that time the two year corporate promise became decades. He was able to win several trips with his company and enjoyed taking his wife with him to Mexico, England, Hawaii and Jamaica just to name a few. Ed was the choir director for St Ann's Catholic Church for 21 years on a volunteer basis. He loved taking his children to California to show them his hometown of San Francisco and along the way made sure they made it to Disneyland. His favorite thing to do on Sunday morning was to wake his family up to booming military music or church hymns to wake the dead of the home all the while shouting "Wake up, Rise and Shine". Ed loved a good salami sandwich on San Francisco Sourdough bread, New York Style Cheesecake, cookies and Kentucky Fried Chicken. He also loved music of any kind, history and his beloved hometown of San Francisco. Ed enjoyed every summer his grandchildren would come for weeks of Camp Leps to work with him in his yard. He was known for his rose garden which many neighbors and even brides have used his flowers to decorate their homes or events. He also loved to decorate for Christmas and show off his 12 foot tree to everyone, along with his overabundance Christmas decor throughout the house. He never missed any school or athletic event his kids were involved in. He is survived by his wife, Linda Leps; his brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Adaire Leps of San Rafael, CA; and children, Ed and Melissa Leps of McKinney, TX, Ted Leps of Monahans, TX, Jan and Johanna de Jager of Houston TX, and Catherine Leps of Austin, TX. He has 8 grandchildren Jack and Lee Leps, Artemisa, Annika, Matthew and Bennett de Jager, John Edward and Michael Louis Guerrero. They will all miss their Grandpa or Poppo as they loved to call him. He is preceded in death by Ewald and Mary Leps. Honorary pallbearers will be Donald E. Grey, Bill Watson, Jack Leps, Lee Leps, John Edward Guerrero, Michael Louis Guerrero, Matthew de Jager, and Bennett de Jager. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

