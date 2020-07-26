Edward P. Sanchez, a retired resident of Midland, TX, passed away on July 23, 2020 at the age of 72. Eddie is survived by his wife, Yolanda Calderon Sanchez; his children, Edward Calderon Sanchez Jr., Kimberlee Sanchez Gonzales; grandson Jasiah Emilio Gonzales; brother Victor Sanchez Sr.; and sisters Josie Rangel, and Katheryn Saldivar. He is predeceased by his parents Victor Sanchez Sr. and Delores Emma Sanchez, brothers, Robert Sanchez, Benjamin Sanchez, and loveable pet Porkchop "Chompies". Eddie was born in Carlsbad, NM on January 22, 1948. He graduated from Kermit High school in 1968. He was the owner of Ed's Carpet Service and head maintenance for the Housing Authority of Midland. On October 26, 1968, he married Yolanda, his high school sweetheart. On September 14, 1970 and January 26, 1978 respectively, he welcomed his son and daughter, who were the most important part of his life. Eddie was a devoted father and avid bow-fisher. He enjoyed antique cars and hunting in Redford. He served his country in the Army, 19th Engineer Battalion division. He also enjoyed hanging out in the garage tinkering with homemade projects. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Monsignor Larry Droll will officiate. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



