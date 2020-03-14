Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin C. Woodruff. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Edwin C. Woodruff passed away on March 9, 2020 in Austin. He was 93 years old. Ed was born in Manhattan to George and Margaret Woodruff on July 22, 1926. He had one brother George, two years his senior. His family moved to Montclair, NJ, where he graduated from Montclair High School in 1944. Ed served in the Navy during World War II, attended Princeton University (1947-1950) and graduated from Marietta College and the University of Missouri with degrees in Geology. Further, he took additional courses at Seton Hall College, Rutgers University and the University of Texas. Ed worked for Shell Oil Company and American Quasar Petroleum Company and then as a consulting geophysicist for over thirty years. He was a member of Gamma Alpha, Graduate Science Fraternity, West Texas Geological Society, and Past President of the Permian Basin Geophysical Society and the Geophysical Society of Houston. Ed volunteered with the Nationwide Golf Tournament, and served as President of Toastmasters, was active in Permian Basin Aviation Society, American Field Service and Princeton Club of Midland and served on the Board of Directors for Summer Summits (Colorado Adventures). He enjoyed camping, fishing, kayaking and golfing. Ed had numerous field discoveries, acquisitions and interpretations with his expertise in the Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, and Anadarko Basin to Western Siberia, Tunisia and Queensland. Ed is survived by his family: his wife Mary McCrea Trapp Woodruff, daughter Betsy Randall (husband Gardner) from his marriage to Barbara Brown Woodruff, and two grandsons Benjamin and Jonathan. He is fondly remembered by Mary's family: children Mark McCrea Trapp and Georgia Nolan (husband Patrick), and grandchildren Joey, Caroline and Lilly Nolan. Ed and Mary enjoyed traveling and many adventures with friends. The family will hold a private service at Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 421 Custer Road, Richardson, Texas on Saturday March 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Episcopal Church of the Epiphany or online .

