Edwin E. Urban, 98, of Midland, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Midland. He was born January 14, 1922 in Rowena, TX to the late Annie (Marecek) and Emil J. Urban. Graveside services will be Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 11 AM at Tow Cemetery in Llano. Ellis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.



