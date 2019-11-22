|
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
First Presbyterian Church
Edwin H. Magruder Jr., of Midland, passed away at his home on November 20th, 2019, at the age of 95. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church in Midland at 800 W. Texas Ave. Ed was born in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1924 to Edwin H. Magruder, Sr. and Eleanor Robin Magruder. During World War II, he joined the U.S. Navy and became a pilot, first learning to fly a Stearman Model 75 biplane. He flew the Consolidated PBY Catalina, a plane he adored, and the PBM Mariner. He flew air/sea rescue and was immensely proud of his service to his country. Later he was involved in the development of the Windecker Eagle, one of the first fiberglass fuselage airplanes. After the war, Ed attended "Ole Miss", the University of Mississippi, on the G. I. Bill, graduating in 1948 with a degree in finance. He came to Midland in 1949 as a scout for Skelly Oil, eventually becoming an independent landman and oil and gas operator. It was in Midland where Ed fully developed his leadership skills, serving as a member of the City Planning and Zoning Commission, the City Council, and then as Mayor from 1968 to 1972. Ed was part of the visionary City Council that, in 1965, purchased the 22,000-acre T-bar ranch, from which Midland gets its water today. Former President George H. W. Bush said of him, "Ed is one of the thousand points of light", in reference to those who serve their communities well. He was on the founding Board of the YMCA, the first President of the Midland Memorial Hospital District, on the boards of MARC, Buffalo Trails Council of the Boy Scouts, Case de Amigos, and the Midland Memorial Hospital Foundation, to name a few. He was also on the board of the Vietnam Bible Study, and served First Presbyterian Church as an elder and deacon. As an avid hunter, he supported Ducks Unlimited, Game Conservation International, the Shikar Safari Club International, and the West Texas chapter of Safari Club International. Ed joined the Boy Scouts in Jackson, Mississippi, when he was 12 years old, and supported them for the rest of his life. In 2010, he received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Boy Scouts of America's Buffalo Trails Council. Ed said, "I would do anything for the Boy Scouts, because they did so much for me." When the Buffalo Trails Scout's held their Over the Edge fundraiser, Ed didn't hesitate to rappel off the Wilco Building in 2011 and 2012, at ages 88 and 89. In 2015, at the age of 92, he rappelled off the Midland Memorial Hospital building to benefit the Boy Scouts yet again. Service to his country, city, and fellow humanity would always be a large part of Ed's life. In 2018, Ed and his family were honored with the Outstanding Philanthropic Family Award from the Association of Professional Fundraisers Permian Basin Chapter. In 2013, he was awarded the Top Pioneer award by the Petroleum Pioneers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Barbara June Cowden Magruder, and his second wife of 13 years, Joann McKnight Magruder; his brothers, Teddy and Ernest Magruder, and sister Harriet Newgent. Ed is survived by his three daughters: Fran Sherpa of Midland; Elaine Magruder of Midland; Kay Hawklee of Sedona, AZ. Grandchildren: Sarah Sherpa, Susie Sherpa, Sonia Sherpa and her husband Caleb Boyles, Tse Sherpa, Skyler Stevens, Chelsea Cantwell and her husband Austin. And two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to: Buffalo Trails Scout Council of the Boy Scouts of America 1101 W. Texas Avenue Midland, Texas 79701 Phone 432-570-7601 Edwin H. Magruder, Jr. Endowment Fund of the Midland Memorial Hospital Foundation 400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Parkway Midland, TX 79701 I-20 Wildlife Preserve & Jenna Welch Nature Center PO Box 2906 Midland, TX 79702 Or the church or . The family wishes to thank his final caregivers: Cassandra Perez of Visiting Angels and other wonderful caregivers. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
