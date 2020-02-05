Services for Effie Lee Ross, 99, of Lubbock will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Private burial will take place prior to services at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.Effie Lee would have celebrated her 100 year mark February 21, 2020. She was born to the late Samuel Edward and Annie Lee Blair. The family moved from Oklahoma to Lubbock Co. in 1926. She married Ralph Ray Ross October 12th, 1947in Mineral Wells, Texas. She worked for Marathon Oil Company in Midland for 31 years., retiring May, 1982. They moved to Lubbock in 1995. She was preceded in death by her husband in May 1998, her step daughter Patsy Ann and husband Steve Burney, Jr., step granddaughter Patsy Ruth Bryant, step grandson, Steve Burney. Her siblings Vivian Keeling, Ethel Nelson, Vastalee Bell, Mack and Lena Mae Blair and Sylvan Blair. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Brookdale Grand Court and Brookdale Remington Park and their staffs who are valued for their kindness to Effie Lee and her family. Also our thanks to Toni Zavala, Lisa Ortega and Irma Perez, all of Lubbock for their gentle care for Mrs. Ross.Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church 5301 82nd Street Lubbock, Texas 79424 or the .

