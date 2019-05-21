Efren Galindo Guevara passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Efren is preceded in death by his mother; Eduvijes Navarette, grandparents; Petronilo and Victoria Galindo Efren is survived by his father Raul Guevara of Terlingua; daughter, Alexis Guevara of Midland; sons, Efren Guevara Jr., Jonathan Jaime Guevara both of Midland, Moses Guevara of Arlington; sisters, Donna Martinez of Longview, Melissa Aguilar, Nancy Fuentes both of Carrollton, Elisa Navarrette of Midland, Maria Louisa Mendez, Corina Galindo of Presidio; brothers Jaime Guevara, Barney Navarrette both of Midland; and 14 grand-children. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 21, 2019