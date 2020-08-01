Efren Marez, loving husband, father and grandfather, began his eternal life with our heavenly father on July 28, 2020. He was Born September 2, 1948 in Zacatecas, Mexico. As a young entrepreneur, he moved to Midland, Texas to start his own business specializing in flooring installation services. He devoted his life to his family and work and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He instilled in his children to always do the right thing, be a good person and give an honest effort in all that they do. Efren is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Petra Marez. 3 children from his first marriage (Cecilia Marez, Amador Marez and Hubaldo Marez), 4 children he gained and fathered from Petra's first marriage (Anthony Bermea, Yolanda Horton, Felix Bermea and Michael Bermea) and a daughter they had together (Sally Marquez). His sisters Graciela, Graciana and Greselda and many grandchildren. Efren is reunited with his Father Efren Marez Sr; Mother Jovita Esquivel Marez, Brother Carlos Marez and 3 children from his first marriage Lucy, Lupita and Lupe. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12pm in the Chapel of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Pallbearers: Amador Marez, Hubaldo Marez, Anthony Bermea, Alex Marez, Javier Marquez II and Javier Marquez III. Our family would like to extend our appreciation for all the thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I will miss you.Until we meet again. We Love You Dad. "Blessed are those who mourn for they will be comforted." Matthew 5:4 Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: pipkin@nts-online.net or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com