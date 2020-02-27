Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Efrin Lujan Villa. View Sign Service Information Heavenly Gate Funeral Home 405 N. Terrell St. Midland , TX 79701 (432)-687-1927 Send Flowers Notice

Efren Lujan Villa, 60 of Midland, went to be with his loving wife and parents, Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Midland. He was born in Ojinaga, Mexico on June 18, 1959. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son. Efren enjoyed family gatherings and spending time fishing. He had a special bond with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Pilar Villa; and his parents, Rito and Reyes Guerrero Efren is survived by his son, Efren Villa Jr.; two daughters, Isabel Gutierrez and husband Pablo and Yasmin Villa and husband Erbey Garcia all of Midland; his parents, Ignacio and Olga Villa of Midland; five brothers, Octavio Guerrero of Midland, Alejandro Guerrero of Presidio, TX, Jesus Guerrero of Midland, Gilberto Guerrero of Ojinaga, Chih. Mexico and Jose Ignacio Villa Jr. of Dallas, Texas; eight sisters, Guadalupe Galindo of Midland, Francisca Guerrero and Juana Guerrero both of Ojinaga, Chih. Mexico, Iris Villa of Austin, TX and Martha Aranda, Vilma Guerrero, Irma Villa and Ivon Villa all of Midland, TX. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Adrian Escontrias, Anahi Gutierrez, Erbey Garcia Jr and Yaslin Garcia; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Viewing will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00 pm Thursday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home; 405 N. Terrell ST. A funeral mass is set for Friday February 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to:

Efren Lujan Villa, 60 of Midland, went to be with his loving wife and parents, Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Midland. He was born in Ojinaga, Mexico on June 18, 1959. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son. Efren enjoyed family gatherings and spending time fishing. He had a special bond with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Pilar Villa; and his parents, Rito and Reyes Guerrero Efren is survived by his son, Efren Villa Jr.; two daughters, Isabel Gutierrez and husband Pablo and Yasmin Villa and husband Erbey Garcia all of Midland; his parents, Ignacio and Olga Villa of Midland; five brothers, Octavio Guerrero of Midland, Alejandro Guerrero of Presidio, TX, Jesus Guerrero of Midland, Gilberto Guerrero of Ojinaga, Chih. Mexico and Jose Ignacio Villa Jr. of Dallas, Texas; eight sisters, Guadalupe Galindo of Midland, Francisca Guerrero and Juana Guerrero both of Ojinaga, Chih. Mexico, Iris Villa of Austin, TX and Martha Aranda, Vilma Guerrero, Irma Villa and Ivon Villa all of Midland, TX. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Adrian Escontrias, Anahi Gutierrez, Erbey Garcia Jr and Yaslin Garcia; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Viewing will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00am - 9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00 pm Thursday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home; 405 N. Terrell ST. A funeral mass is set for Friday February 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Funeral service is under the direction of Heavenly Gate Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.heavenlygatefh.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close